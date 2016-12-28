BREAKING NEWS
Amy Swann

About the author

Newsroom

Top News

Two bridges to be replaced
Two bridges to be replaced

Two bridges to be replaced

December 28, 2016
Rotary Club honors City Admin.
Rotary Club honors City Admin.

Rotary Club honors City Admin.

December 28, 2016
Ryles handles tax credit prog.
Ryles handles tax credit prog.

Ryles handles tax credit prog.

December 28, 2016
We wish you a Happy New Year!
We wish you a Happy New Year!

We wish you a Happy New Year!

December 21, 2016
S.O.S. needs adopters, volunteers
S.O.S. needs adopters, volunteers

S.O.S. needs adopters, volunteers

December 21, 2016

Today's Weather

Copyright 2015 Claxton Enterprise