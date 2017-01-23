Mr. Alton D. Griffin, Sr, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan.18 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center surrounded by his children and loving friends. He is a native of Evans County but spent most of his life in Candler County. He was a member of St. Matthew Baptist Church, a 1971 graduate of Metter High School and was a retired employee from Pineland Telephone Corporation after 35 years of services.

He is survived by his wife, Melba Griffin of Statesboro; two sons, John Johnson of Claxton and Alton Griffin, Jr., and wife, LaShanda of Statesboro; two daughters, Pamela Griffin and Krystal Griffin, both of Statesboro; sisters and brothers, Howard McFadden and wife Katie of Saginaw, Mich., Samuel McFadden, Sr., and wife Juanita of Augusta, Charles Stewart and wife Gwen, Willie James Stewart and wife Cleo and Gregory Stewart and wife Loletha, all of Claxton, and Pearlie Stewart of Virginia Beach, Vir., Kathy Spencer and husband Michael of Savannah, Linda Cash and husband Franklin of Canton, Mich., Odis Griffin Muhammad and wife, Vanessa, Lorie Griffin and Vanessa Griffin, all of Brunswick, Doris Atkinson and husband Eric of Bolingbrook, Ill., Andre Griffin and wife Erica, Effie Linkhorne, Betty Cantrell, Novella Cammon, Sherry Parrish Booker and Danny Parrish, all of Atlanta, 11 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Mr. Griffin will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, at St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church in Metter. Burial will be in Mt. Pisgah Primitive Baptist Church, Statesboro.

Public viewing will be on Thursday from noon until 2 p.m., in the chapel of James R. Barnes Mortuary and in the chapel of Hodges Funeral Home, Washington Street, Metter from 2:30 until 6:30 p.m.

The remains will lie in state on Friday morning from 9 a.m. until the funeral hour. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Arrangements have been entrusted with confidence to the very capable, caring and professional staff of James R. Barnes Mortuary.

