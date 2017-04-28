Alaine Dixon Calloway, 85, passed away April 27, at her home. The Glennwood, Ga. native worked for and retired from AT&T. She was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church in Glennville. On Sunday mornings she would pick up the children that she taught Sunday school to. She was a loving, caring and giving person. She had a loving heart towards children and animals. Working in her flowers was her hobby.

Ms. Calloway was preceded in death by her husband, Julius C. Calloway.

Surviving are one sister, Pat Dixon of Pembroke; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 29, from 10 – 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be heldSaturday, April 29, at 11 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor James Holland officiating.

Burial will be in Anderson Church Cemetery.

Remembrances may be sent to Bethany Hospice, 8395 Hwy 301 N., Suite 6, Claxton, Ga. 30417.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

