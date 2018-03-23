Ahmetta DeLoach Harville, age 103, passed away Tuesday, March 20, in Ogeechee Area Hospice surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Harville was born in Denmark to the late Arnold and Zedna Adams DeLoach and attended Denmark School, where she played basketball before graduating from Statesboro High School. At a young age, Ahmetta worked in her parent’s store in Denmark helping put out the mail for the train to pick up and to deliver the mail that the train delivered. Ahmetta loved to cook and can vegetables and had a cookbook of her favorite recipes published. She was a wonderful seamstress and an avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables and had been tending the same fern for the past 90 years, of which, all of her daughters, daughters-in-law and most of her granddaughters have a cutting. Mrs. Harville loved to travel and took many trips with Excursions Unlimited, before her sister passed away. Ahmetta was of the Baptist faith and was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to all 156 members of her family. Ahmetta was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Terrell Harville; son, Arnold Harville; daughter and son-in-law, Saralyn and Franklin Zetterower; brothers, Thomas DeLoach and Edwin DeLoach; sisters, Vera Mae Lanier and Aileen Kieshel; grandson, Hugh Harville and grandson-in-law, Bob Tippins. Mrs. Harville is survived by nine children, Joseph Harville and wife, Mary Frances; Sue Harris and husband, Edwin; Kenneth Harville and wife, June, all of Statesboro; Annette Daniel and husband, Fred of Claxton; Tommy Harville and wife, Donna; Herman Harville and wife, Deborah, all of Statesboro; Ernie Harville and wife Brenda of Nevils; Tamra Newman and husband, Greg; and Diane Herndon and husband, Mike, all of Statesboro; daughter-in-law, Ann Harville of Statesboro; 33 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, March 23, in the chapel of Hodges-Moore Funeral Home with Elder Mike Newman officiating. Burial will follow in Eastside Cemetery. Mrs. Harville’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family would like to thank Mrs. Harville’s caregivers, Edna Collins and Teresa Lassiter and Dr. Mark Crick and his staff and Trissy Newman Knight for their loving care and support over the last several months. Please visit our online memorial at www.hodgesmoore.com to sign the guest book and share fond memories with the Harville family. Hodges-Moore Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.

