Mr. Adrian Keith Rhiner, 58, of Metter, died on September 10, at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. He loved the outdoors and was an excellent automobile mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his father, Adrian McClellan Rhiner.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Rhiner of Metter; his loving mother, Jackie Todd of Reidsville; sons, Travis Colt Rhiner and Dylan Luke Rhiner, both of Cobbtown; daughter, Sonia Celeste Crosby of Claxton; brothers, Rufus Rhiner of Reidsville, Clyde Len Rhiner of Vidalia and Curtis Rhiner of Cobbtown; sister, Sandra Henry of Collins; three adopted sons, Matthew Alan Coursey of Metter, Joshua Adam Coursey of Santa Monica, Ca. and Benjamin Aaron Coursey of Collins; adopted daughter, Rebecca Ann Coursey of Reidsville; 12 grandchildren and one great grandchild; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.

Wood Funeral Home of Metter was in charge of arrangements.

