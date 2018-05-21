Adrian Jack Rhiner, 35, passed away May 5 at his home. The Candler County native lived in Evans County most of his life. He worked in private security before he became disabled. He was preceded in death by his father, McClellan Rhiner; and a brother, Keith Rhiner. Surviving are his mother, Martha Lee Hodges Rhiner of Daisy; brothers, Len Rhiner of Vidalia, Curtis Rhiner of Cobbtown, Rufus Rhiner of Reidsville; sister, Sandra Rhiner of Reidsville; step-father, Mallie Hagan of Daisy; step-sister, Beverly (Bryan) Kennedy of Tifton; sister in-law, Linda Rhiner of Collins; fiancé, Shelly Morgan;, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 9, at 11 a.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

