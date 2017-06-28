A TRUE HERO

“Pop” Stanfield protects USA, provides for family

94-year-old vet served in WWII, Korea and Vietnam

As folks around the nation have been making celebration plans for Independence Day, 94-year-old vet, Joseph “Pop” Stanfield, sat in a recliner in his simple home outside of Daisy and reminisced on the day so many years ago when he was almost blown up in Vietnam, recalling the price he paid for freedom and the toll it took on his family.

Drafted during WWII, 20-year-old Stanfield reported to Ft. McPherson in 1943 and served through the Vietnam War. Stanfield’s Army career had spanned nearly 30 years when the master sergeant retired on July 1, 1971, with 27 years, nine months and 27 days in service.

Stanfield first trained as a combat engineer in Ft. Belvoir, Va., but through his career, served with a transportation truck company, tank company, scout company, artillery unit and armored division, to name a few. He later trained in helicopter maintenance and aviation depo maintenance. “I had everything from cleaning out horse stables to flying helicopters,” he said. Stanfield liked flying the best.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor – editor@claxtonenterprise.com

