51st Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival set for March 10-11

Miss Georgia Alyssa Beasley to attend

Evans County Wildlife Club is working hard to organize an entertaining and educational event in the 51st observance of the Rattlesnake and Wildlife Festival, March 10-11, at the Wildlife Club grounds in Hagan. Festival gates will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 10, and close at 6 p.m. The festival will reconvene Sunday, March 11, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Admission is $7, but children under five years old receive free admittance.

