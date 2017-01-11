New city, county officials

Tina Hagan is Mayor Pro Tem; Griffin is county chairwoman

As the first order of business at Claxton City Council’s first meeting of 2017 held Tuesday, Jan. 3, a new Mayor Pro-tem was elected. Councilwoman Tina Hagan won by a majority 3-2 vote. The election marks Hagan’s first time serving as mayor pro-tem. Councilman James Waters held the office for many years.

Jill Griffin was appointed chairman of Evans County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Griffin was first elected in 2012 as county commissioner for District Two and was just elected to another term after running unopposed in 2016. Griffin’s appointment was unanimous. Shela Holland was unanimously appointed as vice chair. County Clerk Jeremy Gove and County Attorney Jay Swindell were also re-appointed unanimously.

