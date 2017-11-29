I-16 chase ends in wreck at James St.

Suspect flees from Candler County; multiple agencies involved in pursuit

Chandler Grant, 19-year-old Statesboro resident, was arrested Friday, Nov. 24, after fleeing from deputies in Candler County at speeds over 100 mph through Bulloch and Evans counties in a stolen vehicle. Grant crashed his vehicle in a wooded area off W. James and Gregory Streets, but not before sideswiping another vehicle in front of McDonald’s, says Sheriff Randall Tippins.

A Candler County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Grant, driving a 2010 black Dodge Charger, on I-16 eastbound near mile marker 101 for speeding, but Grant didn’t stop when the deputy activated his lights and sirens. The chase continued through Bulloch County and into Evans. Metter PD, GSP and other agencies assisted Candler County in pursuing Grant.

