150th Tattnall Camp begins July 15

Next Saturday, July 15, Tattnall Campground will celebrate 150 years of faith and heritage. What began as 20 acres of land deeded to a board of trustees has since become a location where generations of Georgians gather to pray, worship, and create new memories. Everyone is welcome to attend services beginning Saturday at 7 p.m. with a Gospel Sing. (See the schedule of events below).

In honor of their 150th anniversary, the trustees have added more events during the week, as well as increasing the variety of speakers from two to six, of varying denominational backgrounds.

By Ashley Cheney, staff writer – staffwriter@claxtonenterprise.com

