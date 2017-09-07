Officials declare state of emergency

School closures announced

BREAKING: At 2 p.m. today, Thursday, Sept. 7, the Evans County Board of Commissioners voted to declare a local state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Irma. No public curfew has been issued at this time, but is a possibility as the storm nears.

To read the emergency declaration or view emergency ordinances enacted by the declaration, visit http://evanscounty.org/hurricane/

At a meeting this morning, EMA Director John Womble encouraged local officials not to delay an emergency declaration if it was deemed necessary. “I encourage you to declare a state of emergency for Evans County, whether or not the state declares us right now,” he said, suggesting it be done Thursday or early Friday.

Shortly after that meeting, Governor Nathan Deal added Evans County and 23 other counties to the emergency declaration, a total of 30 counties since Wednesday.

Deal also issued mandatory evacuations beginning Saturday for all areas east of I-95, all of Chatham County and some areas west of I-95 that could be impacted by potential storm surge from Hurricane Irma. Local law enforcement agencies are preparing to handle heavy traffic along Highways 280 and 301 through the weekend as evacuees travel through town.

Womble recommended local residents who wish to leave the area ahead of the storm travel northwest to stay out of its path. All citizens who live in mobile homes are encouraged to find shelter elsewhere during the storm. “If you can be somewhere more substantial, be there,” he said.

“If you’re going to make plans, make them early. Law enforcement, first responders cannot go out with sustained winds over 35 mph. If there is an emergency, there will be no one to get to you,” advised County Chairwoman Jill Griffin. Georgia Power coordinator for the area, Randy Mayfield, concurred. Crews won’t be able to start restoring power to the area until winds subside.=

County Administrator Casey Burkhalter is working, in conjunction with the cities, to prioritize roads for clearing after the storm. Federal and state routes will be cleared first with a focus on creating access to Evans Memorial Hospital and other critical facilities such as wastewater treatment plants. Power companies will also work to restore power to healthcare providers and critical facilities first.

School Closures

Evans County Schools announced this afternoon that schools are closed Friday – Tuesday. The Tiger football game against Metter has been rescheduled for TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m. in the Pecan Grove.

“Considering the effects of Hurricane Matthew to Evans County last October, we want to be extremely cautious as we make decisions that impact the lives of our employees and students,” said School Supt. Dr. Marty Waters. “We consider safety one of our number one priorities. We are concerned for our Evans County employees and families as they prepare for Hurricane Irma.”

Due to the unpredictability of the storm’s path and impact, locals should continue to check the Evans County Schools website and Facebook page, along with local news media outlets, for further updates on school closures.

The scheduled BOE public tax hearing for 5:30 p.m. on September 11 and the regularly scheduled BOE meeting for 6 p.m. on September 11 have been rescheduled for Monday, Sept.18, at 5:30 and 6 p.m. respectively.

Pinewood Christian Academy does not currently intend to close school on Friday although a Monday and Tuesday closure is likely. A formal announcement has not yet been made.

Georgia Southern University’s Statesboro campus will close and classes will be canceled on Friday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Sept. 12. Georgia Southern sponsored events are canceled Friday, Sept. 8, through Tuesday, Sept. 12. Herty Advanced Materials Development Center and Coastal Georgia Center are closed Friday, Sept. 8 through Wednesday, Sept. 13. At this time, it is unclear when classes and normal business operations will resume. Additional information will be issued by Eagle Alert and all updates will be posted regularly on GeorgiaSouthern.edu/alert.

Thursday Midday Storm Projections

The National Weather Service advises that storm winds will arrive Sunday evening for Georgia with the greatest impact through the day Monday. “We need to prepare for winds from a major landfall hurricane,” the NWS adviser said.

Although the storm may weaken by the time it reaches Evans County, local officials were instructed to prepare for a Category 3 landfall hurricane. NWS advised to “prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

Editor’s Note: Womble coordinated the first emergency meeting and weather briefing regarding Hurricane Irma on Wednesday, Sept. 5. Officials will meet at least once a day, sometimes twice, for updates through the weekend before Hurricane Irma is projected to impact the area on Monday. The Claxton Enterprise will provide online coverage of any news that results from those meetings.

